New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 204 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

