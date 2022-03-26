Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

