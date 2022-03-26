NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.