Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 840.7% in March

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,800 shares, a growth of 840.7% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NICMF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Nickel Mines has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

