Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $13.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nikola by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,609,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290,693. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

