Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $49.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noah by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noah by 186.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Noah by 7.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Noah by 158.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 281,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Noah has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

