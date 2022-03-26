Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $215,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.