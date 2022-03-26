Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.00. 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.