Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.36. 898,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

