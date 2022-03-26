North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $437.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,559,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

