NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.29 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.