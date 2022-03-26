Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVMI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of Nova stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,074. Nova has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

