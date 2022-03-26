Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.61. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

