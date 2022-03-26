Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JMM opened at $6.47 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
