Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

