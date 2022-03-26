Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.00 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $231,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

