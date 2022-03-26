NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,883 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $202,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $276.92. 57,860,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

