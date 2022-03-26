Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,880 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,169. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

