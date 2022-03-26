Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amdocs by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amdocs by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 354,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

