Oak Thistle LLC Invests $254,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Avnet by 672.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 359,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.