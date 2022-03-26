Oak Thistle LLC Invests $552,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 2,181,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,327. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

