Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

