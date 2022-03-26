Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

