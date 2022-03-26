Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. 22,435,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

