Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

CLX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $136.46. 1,077,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

