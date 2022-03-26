Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 7,133 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 495,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,444. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

