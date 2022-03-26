Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

