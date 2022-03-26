Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

