Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.
