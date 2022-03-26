Oikos Price Down 6.8% This Week (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $36,041.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.74 or 0.07051459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,373.32 or 0.99911587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.