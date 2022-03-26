OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,560,000 after acquiring an additional 81,781 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.