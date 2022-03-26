OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 11,314 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

