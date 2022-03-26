OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 360 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

FLT opened at $246.03 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

