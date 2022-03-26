OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $275.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

