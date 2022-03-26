OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

