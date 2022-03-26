OLD National Bancorp IN Has $752,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ALLETE by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

