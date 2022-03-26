OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.