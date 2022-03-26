OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 24,788 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.54 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

