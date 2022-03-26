OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,226 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

