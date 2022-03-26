OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 288 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $413.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

