OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,125 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.64 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47.

