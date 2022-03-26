OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,876 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $24,220,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR opened at $558.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

