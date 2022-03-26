OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

