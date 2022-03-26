OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.