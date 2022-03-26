Old North State Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

