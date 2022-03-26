Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.11

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $25.31. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 3,967 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $138.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.