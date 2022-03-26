OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after buying an additional 353,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

