OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

