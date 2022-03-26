OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 885 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,467. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.