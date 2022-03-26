Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 2,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460 ($1,922.06).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,062 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £775.26 ($1,020.62).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,751 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,008.23 ($2,643.80).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 61 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,331 ($57.02).

On Thursday, February 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,300 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,402 ($7,111.64).

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,065 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,969.40 ($17,073.99).

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,240 ($8,214.85).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,382.83).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £341.12 ($449.08).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,954.19).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,556.08).

ULS stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.24. The stock has a market cap of £47.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

