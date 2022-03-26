Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.21 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.